Editor: I’m very hopeful our new governor will allocate some cash for our roads, we desperately need more and newer rough road signs.
Bill Roberds
Thank you for reading!
As much as Democrats might want to exult over midterm-election results — one of th…
Whatever you think about him, you have to admit that the mainstream liberal news m…
In the midterms, Republicans who focused on inflation, crime and other concrete pr…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.