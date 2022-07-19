Editor: Andy Worth must be living in a different world than I am. In my world, Republicans stand for election integrity and support the U.S. Constitution.
The evil rich guys are named Soros, Gates, and Biden, etc. All Democrats. Joe Biden got rich while being a congressman. Joe Biden has fought against Social Security and Medicare his entire career.
Democrats are illegally harassing and threatening to assassinate Supreme Court judges because they said that they didn’t have the authority to order unlimited abortion. Democrat judges and prosecutors allow men who say “I feel like a woman today” use women’s restrooms.
They send violent criminals who say “I feel like a woman” to a women’s prison, and when they get inmates pregnant transfer them to a juvenile prison. I am eager to see how that works out.
It is racist Democrats who force sexual transgender programs, and CRT, which segregates young impressionable minorities and teaches them that whites are bad and are persecuting them.
It is Democrats who want to be able to kill babies right up until birth. It is those same very rich Democrats that financed election fraud. That is treason.
Let’s not forget defunding police, rioting, and burning cities, releasing, or not prosecuting criminals. Now all that is truly evil. If you want to know what the Republicans are going to do for you look back on the Trump presidency and see lower inflation, more jobs, lower gas prices, Higher national GDP, intercity minority programs, etc.
