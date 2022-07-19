Editor: Andy Worth must be living in a different world than I am. In my world, Republicans stand for election integrity and support the U.S. Constitution.

The evil rich guys are named Soros, Gates, and Biden, etc. All Democrats. Joe Biden got rich while being a congressman. Joe Biden has fought against Social Security and Medicare his entire career.

