Editor: This is in response to Jean Francois’ letter. Systemic racism is old history. I my understanding that this refers to laws that restrict or govern people according to their race.
Your description reflects that belief. Yes, that was the way it was 50 some years ago. Mainly in the South under Democrat rule. It was mainly the Democrats that fought the Civil Rights Laws. Since the Civil Rights laws it is illegal to make such laws. Yes, unfortunately racism exists. It takes education, not laws, to fix the personal racism. Yes, the evil does run some people all their lives, but legislation can’t fix that. Like I said, it takes education.
Your friend should not have been embarrassed that someone left the party, she should have said good riddance. They are the ones that lost out on the party and now everyone knows who and what they are.
I am sure that the history we learned was cleaned up. History and the world is messy and often ugly. It needs to be cleaned up, but I don’t believe that it was twisted out of shape like the cancel culture and 1619 Project does. We need to learn from history, not shut it down. Does it really make sense to replace racism with racism which is exactly what Critical Race Theory does?
Do you really think that BLM’s rioting and looting has helped the black people? They don’t care about black lives? They are called radical Marxists, socialists, and communists, not because they are mostly black, but because that is their known advertised belief.
Bill Sparks
Lake Havasu City
Wrong!
Black Lives Matter (BLM), is an international social movement, formed in the United States in 2013, dedicated to fighting racism and anti-Black violence. The name Black Lives Matter is a condemnation of the unjust killings of Black people by police (Black people are far more likely to be killed by police in the United States than white people) and the demand that society value the lives and humanity of Black people as much as it values the lives and humanity of white people.
The Leadership are Millionaires with several Homes, while the "Followers" Are Looters,Thiefs,Thugs and Murder At Will.
The Leaders Could Care Less about The "GOONS" on the Street.
It's All About the $'s, You Know?
