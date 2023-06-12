Editor: I would like to say something about false claims about Republicans.
First Republicans call people terrorists when they don't agree with them. Wrong.
First Republicans call people terrorists when they don’t agree with them. Wrong.
Republicans call people terrorists when they burn down police stations, court houses, and burn and loot stores, etc. Democrats call people terrorists when parents complain about making LGBT Porn books available to 8-year-old children, or object to killing babies.
Second, Republicans want to ban books on LBGT porn, and CRT in school libraries. Democrats want to ban classics like “Huckleberry Finn” and “To Kill a Mockingbird”. Big difference.
Third Republicans lying about Biden’s crimes. I think not, besides it has been proven that Democrats lied about Russia Collusion, Ukraine phone call, and much more in the ongoing Witch Hunt that they have been running on President Trump for over 6 years. That has cost you and I over 40 Million dollars.
Apparently there those that would rather believe someone who has obviously lied to us for 6 years.
This is like the pot calling kettle black. I heard a late night comedian say the other day “We got him this time unless he does that thing where he always walks away”.
Maybe that is because they are false accusations, and there was no evidence in the first place. Please pay attention to what is actually going on and not what the “Talking Heads” are lying about, or not telling you.
Bill Sparks
Lake Havasu City
