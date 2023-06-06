Editor: Jim Rosensweet you is partially right about the start. Look at Hitler’s book on how to take over a country: Branding those who disagree with you as traitors. He forgot some things:
Take control of the media.
Control the education system.
Take the guns.
Censor anything that does not agree with your plan.
Try to get the kids to turn in the parents if they don’t agree with you.
If he paid attention to anything besides CNN and MSMBC he would realize that these are all products of the progressive left, not the right. He also might see that in my opinion that Jan. 6 was a setup by the FBI in concert with Antifa, and others.
As bad a day it was for the country there is no way it could have taken over the country even if they had gone in armed to the teeth (which they didn’t). In fact, it had the opposite effect.
This so-called deadly uprising resulted on that day with one death of an unarmed protester.
Just another product of the far-left’s imagination. As far as the voting rights go, the right is only trying to diminish the voting rights of non-citizens, and cheaters. If you look at the so-called Jim Crow laws in Mississippi, the voter rolls and actual voting went up. The businesses being punished is done by the Democrat administration which is in charge right now, not the Republicans.
So Jim Rosensweet is right about following Hitler’s book, but not who is doing it.
Bill Sparks
Lake Havasu City
