Editor: Andy Worth, clearly you need to stop listening to the lies that CNN and the rest of the liberal media are broadcasting and use the brain between your ears to do your own research. The GOP States have been passing some voting laws. Let’s look at Georgia’s so-called Jim Crowe 2.0 law. They screamed for about a week, then decided to actually read it and decided it wasn’t that bad.
It extends voting times and days, but it does have some problems though.
Voter ID (with free ID if needed) and signature verification on absentee ballots, and they actually want the ballots in by election day. This is a big problem for those that want to cheat. HR1/S1 is what would have ended free and fair elections.
Now let us discus the Dictator comment. If you look back I don’t see any thing 45 did that was actually Dictator like. Now let us look at Joe Biden who rules by Executive Order and locks political prisoners up for nearly seven months in solitary confinement with no charges. I am not defending what they did on Jan 6; although it was blown way out of proportion, this is Dictator like. I am a Veteran. I proudly served four years in the Air Force and liked the way President Trump treated the military a 100 times better than Biden is. My Father and Grandfather served. My Grandfather received a Purple heart and a Silver Star. My Dad was a Disabled Vet.
I have a comment about racism. Why is it if Republicans are the racists that most of the politicians that put their foot in their mouth with some insensitive remark are Democrats.
Bill Sparks
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Tell us, Bill, why did it become such a necessity to change the voter laws after the Democrats won election after election in 2020?
What we need are all elections for Federal office being conducted using a Federal Election ID card issued automatically at age 18 that allows EVERY citizen the right to vote anywhere in the country, or by mail, without infringement by any state. The winner would be the person receiving the most votes – period. Let the states keep mucking about with their disgusting voter suppression efforts, but ALL elections for federal offices would be held on the first Saturday and Sunday in November and handled by the Federal government using the Federal Election ID card with a solid paper trail and no state interference!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.