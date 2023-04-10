Editor: Rob Miles you are correct on one thing Trump made the decision to pull out of Afghanistan.

Who did not make a plan to pull out? That would be Biden. Actually, we don’t know if Trump made a plan or not. He was pretty busy fending off unfounded attacks by the Dems, and they hate Trump so much they wouldn’t have used it any ways. I lost count of the times, and Millions of dollars spent saying that they had all they needed to nail him only to admit that they had nothing.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.