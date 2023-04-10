Editor: Rob Miles you are correct on one thing Trump made the decision to pull out of Afghanistan.
Who did not make a plan to pull out? That would be Biden. Actually, we don’t know if Trump made a plan or not. He was pretty busy fending off unfounded attacks by the Dems, and they hate Trump so much they wouldn’t have used it any ways. I lost count of the times, and Millions of dollars spent saying that they had all they needed to nail him only to admit that they had nothing.
They are still at it seven years later. Biden had over a half a year to plan it. And he didn’t.
Which president failed to hold the Taliban to the agreement? That is obviously the president in power at the time, which was Biden.
Which president is a direct threat to our republic and democracy? That again is Biden and the democrats. Trump may have been misunderstood once, but who is actually walking all over the 1sr, 2nd, and 4th Amendments daily? Who is saying that the Constitution is outdated? Who is trying to let illegal aliens to vote?
What country in the world lets non-citizen vote legal or not. Who is fighting signature validation laws on mail in ballots? Who suspended signature validation during the last two elections illegally? Who ignored Arizona, and other stats law and failed to keep or even make chain of custody for ballots in at least the last two elections? All of this is threatening our democracy, and the answer is the Biden administration. And you are right that is dictator stuff right there. The problem is that the Dems are operating on hate which is not what we need.
