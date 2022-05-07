Editor: I saw where President Biden thinks MAGA Voters are the most extreme threat to Democracy. This is not the first time hearing that comment. On the contrary MAGA/conservatives are patriots loyal to the Constitution of the United States, unlike the liberal left. Let’s look at more accusations.
1. Conservatives are violent. If this were the case, why are 90% or more of the reports are liberals attacking conservatives because they are wearing a shirt or hat that they don’t like. What about BLM and antifa rioting and burning down cities and killing cops, looting stores, etc.? Definitely left. This is more of the liberal left diverting blame.
2. Conservatives are intolerant. If this were the case, why are conservative students attacked on college campuses. Why are conservative speakers attacked or driven off college campuses? See above answer.
3. Misinformation, and censorship. With censorship who knows what is true? How do you know that what the mainstream media is telling you is true? They have lied to you for the last six years about Russia Collusion, Ukraine, Hunter Biden’s laptop, and much more. Why would you believe them now? If this misinformation board takes hold, we will be arriving at a Russia style communist government they have already said that they want to send conservatives to reeducation camps.
Bill Sparks
Lake Havasu City
HEY, HG, Speaking of "Losers" where is your buddy, Big Bad Bob? Did he get "Booted? or is he just too embarrassed to show up any more with the "Incredible" things "Your Guy: is doing? Why Not wear a Biden Shirt? You people are Hip-O-Crits" We are living History, SAD HISTORY!![sad]
Hey Bill, put on a Biden support shirt and go downtown Friday night and see just how friendly those far-right conservatives are…
I was verbally attacked within the local Republican Party group a few years back for speaking out against the former orange loser guy. The amount of anger surprised me when I pointed out that he didn’t honor his commitment to the voters that supported him and the outright lies he told. I couldn’t get out of that group fast enough. The far-right and religious zealots have taken over the local Republican Party. There’s plenty of anger and violence in the local area and it’s not the liberals.
Just ask someone who witnessed the peaceful Black Lives Matter March in Havasu a couple of years ago… it wasn’t the liberals carrying rifles and yelling obscene comments.
