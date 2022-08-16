Editor: NJ Rose, you haven’t been paying attention. You are already living close to a Nazi country. Not under President Trump, but under Joe Biden.
Your TDS is showing big time. How many times have they said “We have all the evidence we need to convict Trump,” I have lost track? In the end their witch hunt had to say “I was wrong. I have also lost track of that number too. Did Trump ever raid Hillary’s house?
It turns out that he had plenty of reason several times. How many people have been sitting in jail for over a year without trial for trespassing at the capital? How many parents have been harassed for talking against indoctrinating our children to school boards? It is not Trump trying to take guns away from the public. It is not Trump threatening to destroy the Supreme Court because they don’t vote the way they want them too.
It is not the Republicans that control what is reported by the media and how it is slanted. It is not Trump controlling the school curriculum teaching that this country is bad, Black are dominated by Whites, so Whites are bad, and that kindergartners need to question their gender assignment. All that is how the Nazi’s took over Germany.
Actually, the Gender thing is new. The Democrats are following Hitler’s book on how to take over a country by the numbers. The biggest problem for them is the Second Amendment of the Constitution.
This is the same reason that no one has ever invaded, except for our open southern border that is now being invaded, and that President Trump tried to seal up.
