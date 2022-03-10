Editor: I wanted to apologize for all the bad names that that I think when I read the drivel you liberal Democrats have been writing. I realized that I can’t possibly hold you responsible for what you post here. I remembered that you all joined the Hillary Cult and were exposed to a severe case of Trump Dysphoria Syndrome, and suddenly black turn white, white turns black (actually white is bad) your whole world turns upside down, and common sense flies out the window, so I can’t possibly hold you responsible.
Bill Sparks
Lake Havasu City
Bill, thank you.
