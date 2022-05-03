Editor: Rachael Norton, I have a question. How is teaching our children that all whites are oppressors and are bad, and all blacks are oppressed and have no hope helping anyone develop. I agree that teaching history is important to development, but why make them hate and fear the other. This to me is creating racists. Racism must be eliminated not encouraged. History must be taught because if we don’t history will repeat itself. This is why there were monuments displaying slavery. They were supposed to be saying this what you should not do again. Cancel culture destroying them so now people can forget, and it will come back. I fear that this and CRT will extend the racist culture. Our children are very vulnerable to indoctrination and they are under attack from all directions. It is not just CRT. Look at the gender war that is going on. I can see having someone to answer questions, but Elementary schools should not be confusing them with Trans gender teachings. When they are that young, they change from wanting to be a fireman to something else daily. Pushing for Transgender procedures on young children is child abuse and will cause problems in the future. Before puberty they don’t need to have sexual identity pushed on them.
Bill Sparks
Lake Havasu City
