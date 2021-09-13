Editor: Jim Rosensweet says that I am being used by the right. After a lackluster performance by the Obama/Biden administration that did nothing about DACA in 8 years and did nothing to help minorities get out of poverty, Donald Trump came in. Hillary misjudged his popularity and didn’t cheat enough. This created Trump Dysphoria Syndrome therefore causing Trump hate. I call it the Hillary Cult. Despite being harassed 24/7 for 4 years, and three attempts to impeach him He got the economy moving. Unemployment below what is considered the minimum, CDP way up, and inflation down. So am I okay being used by the Right? The answer is yes. In 2020 they doubled down on the cheating to win. Consider this: Nearly all of the candidates endorsed by Trump won their races. Republicans gained 13 seats in the House, and He got more votes during a pandemic than anyone in history, and lost the race. Statistically not likely. The biggest proof that there was a problem is the millions they are spending to stop the audits. With all this controversy they should be begging for an audit to prove that it was a good election. The only reason there it is said that there is no evidence of fraud is that they wouldn’t look for it. The media is already discrediting the audit to delegitimize it in advance. So am I being used by the right? Probably, but I am good with that.
So in comes Biden/Harris. The border is in crisis so that anyone can walk in. Inflation is out of control. The want to convince everyone that it is bad to require ID to vote. I contend that you are being used by the Left. Are you good with that?
Bill Sparks
Lake Havasu City
Am the only one who is curious about the script sent to all of our local .... uhh, nuts?
