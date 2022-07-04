Editor: Like Carolyn Blackmore, I am disturbed by the depraved conduct, but my objection is the extreme left forcing us as a society to completely change. I am disturbed by the rioting because the Supreme Court said that they do not have the authority to order to order acceptance of abortion.
I am disturbed by criminals doing as they please because they probably won’t be prosecuted. I am disturbed by young children being groomed by transgender teachers. I am disturbed by schools allowing drag shows.
I am disturbed that gay/transgender teachers are complaining because they can’t push their lifestyle on kids. Gay or straight teachers shouldn’t be talking about their sex lives or lifestyle. I am disturbed that kids are taught that the USA is not a good country. I am disturbed that CRT is teaching children that all blacks are oppressed, and all whites are oppressors and racists. I am like you disturbed with the school and other mass shootings, but I am not blaming the gun.
I blame the lack of discipline, bullying, and mental health issues. I keep hearing about the USA having more shootings than any other country.
If you look at that in depth you will see that the USA is larger than all the European Union including population. If you look at per capita mass shootings we are 11th of 18.
We need to fix the people's mental health. Book banning has been going on for 100 years, or more, so it is not new to this generation.
I am disturbed that the left is complaining about banning age inappropriate books depicting graphic sex and transgender material to young impressionable children.
