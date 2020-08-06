Editor: I’m writing in response to Ed Schweizer’s latest rant dated Aug. 4, entitled “Slap in the Face”
Let me just list a few of the adjectives Ed used to describe the majority of his fellow Americans, the Democrats: “crazy, pitiful, militants, weak, lazy goofy, shame, idiocy, ignorant, ungrateful, snowflakes.”
Ed also called Joe Biden muddled. I have noticed Ed attempting to carry on Trump’s tactic of “age shaming” Joe Biden, I find it desperate and also confusing.
As Trump is 74 years old and Biden is only three years older at 77. Sure Trump may look younger, but if we were to color Joe’s hair yellow, and paint his face a clownish orange, he might resemble Trump. I for one have had enough of clowns. I prefer old to orange. Now Ed, my grandpa always warned me of the old adage, about the “ kettle calling the pot black”, and I’m afraid that’s a slippery slope.
Do you know who’s older than both Trump and Biden? Google your name ! Let’s work on uniting fellow Americans!
Democrats and Republicans have more in common with one another than you care to believe..
Bill Thomas
Lake Havasu City
