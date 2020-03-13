Editor: Thank you, to the pair of Republican extremists for your voting suggestions for the Democratic nominee. Unfortunately, you have lost all credibility based upon your support of the current befuddled Republican President. I had to almost laugh out loud when Mr. Krueger went on to “age shame” Joe Biden in his letter to the editor. Joe Biden is 77 years old, and Donald Trump is 72 years old, that’s a 5-year difference. Mr. Krueger is also as close to 70 as one can get and still be in their 60s so, let’s not throw stones when one lives in a glass house. My parents are in their 80s and they are the sharpest folks I know, they both walk five miles daily, they are competitive card sharks, they can back a 30 plus foot motorhome into the smallest of spots with expertise. Yes, they are “snowbirds” and I nearly forgot Mr. Krueger doesn’t like them either. Maybe if Joe Biden were to get hair implants, color his hair yellow, and then paint his skin orange, then he might be more youthful and presentable to some? So, quit the age shaming, and we as Democrats aren’t interested in your voting preference or counsel.
Bill Thomas
Lake Havasu City
