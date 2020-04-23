Editor: I would like to respond to Joy Mundy’s letter to the editor on April 23. I personally took offense that Mrs. Mundy stated that “ the Mayor and his “cronies” are all about the money!” by allowing dual citizens from California to come to their homes here in Havasu, and use “our” lake, and eat our limited groceries. Mrs. Mundy suggested the police set up road blocks and arrest these California folks. I would suggest Mrs. Mundy read up on the powers of a local mayor
(Let me assure you, this isn’t within the mayor’s abilities ). These dual citizens pay taxes here, they have just as many rights as the rest of us. I can only imagine the sight of police officers dragging Mom, Dad and the kids out of their cars and SUVS and arresting them for the crime of visiting their second homes. I think it’s easy for us to want to start blaming others for this predicament that we are in, sitting in our homes wanting to lash out at someone. But, the truth is, we are all in this together. So, read a book and go for a walk.
Bill Thomas
Lake Havasu City
