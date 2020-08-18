Editor: In response to Ms. Finfrock’s expansive attack on Joe Biden’s character. Kandi mentioned that Vice President Joe Biden had a sexual assault claim made against him years ago, and that is indeed true. That claim was investigated and found not to be credible. He was later chosen to be vice president. I’m afraid we aren’t comparing apples to oranges here. As Trump has been accused of 25 sexual assaults, from groping to rape (Huffington Post, Dec. 17, 2017). One of those victims was his former wife. I’ve also never heard Biden say that he sexually assaulted women. However, who can forget the infamous Access Hollywood tapes with Billy Bush? “I better have a Tic Tac, in case I start kissing her! I can’t even wait! I just start kissing them, when you’re a star they let ya do it, you can do anything! ... ” And Kandi that’s the difference between an allegation and a crime!
Bill Thomas
Lake Havasu City
