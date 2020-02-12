Editor: I’m writing in regards to the Pinocchio President and his State of the Union Speech. Like many Americans, I watched the annual Presidential State of the Union Address. Regardless of my political affiliation, and regardless as to whom the president is at the moment, I watch, and I always seem to find hope and comfort in these annual speeches. I have to say I didn’t think Trump did a bad job at all. I could have done without the political theatrics (Pelosi’s paper-tearing included). Later however, I did check the validity of some of his statements and found several fibs, and a few outright “alternative facts”. Here are a few: Trump claimed to have the highest job growth rate than any other administration with his 191,000 jobs added monthly. Fact: Obama added an average of 227,000 per month during his last three years in office. Trump also claimed he is a promoting to protect pre-existing conditions in his health care plan. In fact his administration has fought in court on three occasions to end protections for pre-existing conditions. Trump also claimed that prescription drug prices have declined under his administration, and they have slightly risen during the past three years. I know that many of the president’s supporters would rather drink the Kool-Aid, plug themselves into their propaganda websites and opinion news channel, versus taking the time to research the facts. Regardless, I’m over the daily drama and dishonesty of our current drama laden soap opera president.
Bill Thomas
Lake Havasu City
