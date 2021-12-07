Editor: In regards to Ed Schweizer’s letter blaming the desert explosions on California leftists, I’m only surprised that Ed didn’t also blame the snowbirds for this mayhem! Or possibly it was Hillary Clinton herself! I am a lover of the desert and I spend a great deal of time both hiking and four- wheeling in our beautiful desert, and I can assure Ed that the culprits that are shooting and blowing things up, aren’t liberals from California, they drive Arizona licensed pick up trucks with Trump 2024 flags waving desperately from the beds of these trucks.
Bill Thomas
Lake Havasu City
