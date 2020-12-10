Editor: I’m writing in response to the foot stomping and whaling that I’m witnessing from many of the local MAGA folks. I’ve heard so many of them claiming conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory. I thought it was a witch hunt? Regardless, I’m not here to rub salt in anyone’s wounds, nor am I here to call them snowflakes.
I’m only here to explain how this could have happened! It wasn’t the Chinese, and it wasn’t rigged voting machines.
It’s rather simple. The vast majority of Americans grew weary of the “ Noise Machine “ known as Donald Trump !
We were tired of his chaos and rhetoric! Yes, we overwhelmingly wanted Sleepy Joe Biden as our commander in Chief ! We prefer our reality TV stars remain on night time TV, and out of our politics !
Bill Thomas
Lake Havasu City
Not even close, Bill. Too much CNN!
