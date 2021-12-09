Editor: We happen to live on a small quiet street that has an outlet to Cherry Tree Road, or now known as Cherry-Tree Speedway! What once was a quiet street is now, bombarded with cars, trucks, dump trucks and other large vehicles. This is the only outlet for the “Colossal” new development, meaning it’s the only entry and exit for thousands of cars daily. It’s no longer safe to walk on Cherry street.
Now these giant dump trucks use our small street to avoid the bottleneck at Cherry/Mcculoch. Someone is going to be killed, not to mention the kids park that these trucks fly by without regard. My neighbors and I have formulated a plan, if this doesn’t get corrected, we are going to formulate a auto blockade
For these speed demons! Builders Beware!
Bill Thomas
Lake Havasu City
