Editor: I read a recent letter to the editor from a community member that sought to clarify our founding Fathers thoughts when developing the Second Amendment. The letter stated that it was clear that the founding Fathers wanted no restrictions on its citizens as regards to bearing arms.
I do understand that the Constitution was written over 250 years ago when guns consisted of single shot rifles and pistols.
Since this time such things as airplanes, nuclear bombs, space ships and driverless cars have been invented.
As a law-abiding citizen, I understand my limits. Yes, I happily own a gun, but I do know that I’m limited on owning bombs and missiles for self protection. I also understand that to be a citizen of a society, that I do have certain limits to my freedom. For example, I need to pass a test and pay fees to drive a car. I can’t cross the street wherever I’d like for fear of a jaywalking ticket.
Numerous polls show that the majority of Americans believe people should be allowed to own guns. They also believe most Americans don’t need weapons of mass destruction.
All of us are bone tired of seeing our children massacred at public schools by people that should never have been able to purchase a gun. Most Americans are able to discern the difference between “ taking our guns “ and common sense gun control.
Bill Thomas
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
The world in the 1700s did not have any idea of what firearms could/ be capable of in the 21 first century, but they were sure that the ability to defend themselves should be guaranteed!
Are there flaws in the Constitution?` Maybe. But the flaws are heavily outweighed by the benefits and protectionss that we all enjoy.
If you want to ban the personal possession of nuclear weapons, no one will try to use the 2nd Amendment to defend that.
If you want to ban bumpstocks, only posers, and BB will be outraged.
Hang on, Bill, the usual suspects are poised to insult and attack you while ignoring your message.
Welcome to the discussion.
