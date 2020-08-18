Editor: What did you fight for? As I stood in line at the Omaha Recruitment Center in 1967 I remember taking an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States of America. As we approach a dictatorship and revolution in our country I feel my buddies that were killed and wounded sacrificed in vain. Now that we live in the racist divided states of Trump, what a disgrace this man is to the United States of America.
Bill Thomas
Lake Havasu City
Careful Bill, you are in danger of incurring the wrath of one of my adoring fans who finds actual combat duty to be something to make fun of. One thing I know for a certainty is that all of my patriotic veteran friends will proudly support President Biden's election to replace this disaster we are currently dealing with.
