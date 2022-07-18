Editor: I truly doubt that anyone is “Pro Terminating Babies,” normal people don’t want fetuses terminated, but they are aware of the complexities surrounding this subject. However, the reality is, many people aren’t able to function being a mother for a lifetime. They might not have the financial or emotional ability to see this to fruition. Which many people would say, “Well then, they can put the baby up for adoption!” That is a great option for some people. However, it’s not a reality for many others. Many of these young ladies are destitute, many don’t have a family structure to fall back on. I have noticed that a great number of the people speaking out the loudest on this subject, are older men, older men with no skin in the game. It’s always easier to sit on the sidelines and judge the actions of others, pretending that you know what’s in their best interest. We have a mantra in our home, it’s referred to as “Don’t project your limited thoughts and beliefs on others, as they’re on their own journey.”
