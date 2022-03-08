Editor: My grandfather often reminded me that if one doesn’t stand for something, they most likely will fall for anything! These two “represent” our American values, they made an oath to uphold our constitution, which is the backbone of our democracy. I’ll focus on Gosar, as he happens to represent the people of our community. I often have friends that live in other parts of the world, that send me articles about some of the foolish, racist, hate mongering deeds that he’s been up to. Embarrassingly, I remind them that our community is filled with very kind, intelligent folks, and Paul Gosar, the dentist from Prescott, doesn’t represent the ideas of the majority of our community. I listen to red flags, and it’s alarming that Gosar’s own family has written him off as a quack ! Go home Paul!
Bill Thomas
Lake Havasu City
