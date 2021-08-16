Editor: I have developed a plan to stop the spread of this highly contagious strain of the coronavirus! Obviously we now know that there will forever remain a fringe group of unvaccinated, American extremists that call themselves patriots, because they fly certain flags on their home flagpoles, wear ill-fitting red hats, and argue with complete strangers, family and friends about most anything. These folks will continue to warn us of the vaccine dangers, stating such things as, “ We just don’t know what’s in them shots!”
All while smoking a cigarette and drinking their fireball. My plan, is simple, we convince them that Trump wants them to wear their “Trump Won” and their “FU Biden” flags around their faces to show better support! This will significantly lower local Covid rates, and muffle the sounds of their whining!
Bill Thomas
Lake Havasu City
Bill - [thumbup] Excellent plan! Those morons still thrive on the twice-impeached fools swill.[thumbup]
