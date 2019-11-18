Editor: I’m writing in response to Bruce Warner’s letter to the Editor, dated Nov. 12.
Bruce stated that Trump was elected to disrupt our political system. Agreed, he has definitely upset the apple cart! Not only has he disrupted our political system, he has disrupted the fiber that once united us as a country. Family and friendships have been torn apart by Trump’s hateful rhetoric.
Our International relationships with long standing allies have been disrupted, if not destroyed. There is talk of an impending civil war, if things are to continue. Bruce noted the “deep state” that is manufacturing all of Trump’s problems. By deep state, I assume he means Trump’s personal hand picked associates ? Old Rudy Guliano and the other mobsters he has welcomed into the White House. It is true that many of his supporters will continue to support him blindly and unchecked. But, please don’t cry foul when he is boldly, and solidly defeated in next year’s election. I can hear you now, “ He couldn’t have lost, it’s election fraud !” No, it will be your fellow Americans purging this mobster from his throne !
Bill Thomas
Lake Havasu City
Bill writes a good editorial; error free in spelling and composition. Bill's probably a likable fellow although he's a bit uninformed where facts are concerned. He has a right to his opinion as flawed as it is. There are a "few" other folks in Havasu with the same political ideology. Thank you for your letter!
