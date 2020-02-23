Editor: I was enjoying the warm spring day at the swap meet this past weekend, and as I waited in a very long line for the bathroom, I found myself surrounded by a large group of red hat Trumpers.
They all shared similar red hats, and between the half dozen of them, they appeared to share a set of teeth. I was struck by their anger, they were railing against “ Mexicans, CNN, the Democrats, the media etc. etc. All of this group were elderly, and I wondered to myself, “ Is this the way to spend your golden years? Is this how you want to be remembered? Fighting and arguing with your families, your neighbors?” From the outside looking in, it appears that these red hatters are a hate group, led by an out of control hate monger. I hear so many seemingly rational folks make excuses for Trump’s behavior.
They say things like “ I wish he wouldn’t tweet such things, or I don’t think it was right that he asked foreign countries to help with his re-election. But look at our economy!” Yes, let’s do look at our economy. The federal government has added three trillion dollars of debt during the last three years of Trump’s regime. Please Google that before you say “ Fake News!” This economy isn’t sustainable. It’s a house of cards.
This President is truly struggling with severe mental issues, and someone has to be the grown up in the room and say “ Enough Already !”
Bill Thomas
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
THINGS THAT HAVE GONE UP UNDER TRUMP:
Budget deficit - Civilian casualties - Conflicts of interest - Executive orders -
False/misleading claims - Family separations - Farmer bankruptcies - Golf outings
GHG emissions - Hate crimes - Healthcare costs – homelessness - Household debt
Individual tax burden - Mass shootings - Migrant child deaths - National debt
Percent of people living paycheck-to-paycheck - Recession fears - Retaliatory tariffs
Taliban control - Tax expenditures - Trade deficit - Travel costs - Turnover rate
Uninsured rate - US corruption - US disapproval - Vacant/acting positions - "Wealthfare"
