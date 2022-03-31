Editor: I’m writing a response to Ron Paseka’s letter to the editor, stating that he was miffed that he received a ticket for not having the proper decal on his side by side. He went on to rant that he’s never seen any such sign posted anywhere, and that we are chasing he and others away with such actions. Ron, a word of advice, when in Rome, do as the Romans do! When visiting places outside of your state or country, it’s your obligation to be aware of the rules, regulations and customs of the natives! It isn’t our local obligation to educate our visitors. However, we do appreciate the $205.
Bill Thomas
Lake Havasu City
[110 words]
(0) comments
