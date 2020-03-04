Editor: I’m writing in response to the ever so positive Ed Schweizer’s letter entitled “Killing Havasu.“ Ed stated that Havasu’s infrastructure is deluged by “snow birds” and “how many more of these birds can we handle?” Ed said that he moved here for the tranquil lake, for fishing and boating.
My family moved here for similar reasons, and I can assure Ed, there are plenty of fish for all of us, and most days during the winter, there isn’t another soul out on the lake, we love winter boating and fishing. I remember about ten years ago when our city was in the midst of a financial crisis, and parts of the city were similar to a ghost town. It wasn’t too long ago that the development by the London Bridge was nearly all boarded up. There were few restaurants or shops for the tourists or locals to visit. Now look at the channel! It’s a community center. Ed we don’t have real traffic issues, at best one is delayed an additional five minutes during their commute. I have a suggestion, roll down your windows, take a deep breath and smell the roses!
Bill Thomas
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.