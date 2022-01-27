Editor: I read the article entitled “House Ok’s Plan on Parental Rights.” The first sentence in the article reads, “A House panel voted on Tuesday to punish teachers, who keep certain student confidences from parents, like the youngster being gay.” The punishment for teachers would include, but not be limited to revoking their teaching certification. As an LHUSD teacher (soon to be retired), let me say, “We are NOT licensed counselors or therapists!” The vast majority of parents who I have worked with over the years have been wonderful people, and amazing parents. However, there have some atrocious parents that put their children in constant peril, terrorizing and traumatizing them at will. This new law (HB2161) would require me to tell such a parent that their child told me, that they were gay. Let’s say said parent beats or kills said child. Now who is responsible for the death of that child? Or maybe the child is so embarrassed or fearful, that they take their own life. As a parent, I had deep, meaningful conversations with my children, and therefor knew a great deal about them. It’s often referred to as being an “engaged parent.” Let teachers teach, leave parents to the parenting of their children, and allow the well trained, professional school counselors to do the student/parent counseling as needed.
Bill Thomas
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.