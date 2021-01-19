Editor: Are we winning yet? Did we actually make America great again? Well, for the vast majority of Americans it’s a big fat “Hell no!”
For most of us, the last four years of living with a cruel narcissist has been grueling! So, I assure you that it wasn’t election fraud, nor was it faulty ballot machines that brought an end to the Trump regime. It was the vast majority of Americans saying that we have had enough. If any of us had doubted our vote for Biden, I assure you that your mob of goons reassured us. I just read in a recent edition of the newspaper that the shirtless jackal that was dressed like a Buffalo, the one that invaded the capitol, wasn’t eating his food in jail, because he’s a shaman and only eats an organic diet. Please! These are hardly patriots, these are American losers and extremists !
Bill Thomas
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Leaving the White House. Morning briefing –
“Okay, Donnie. Let’s get this show on the road”
“You should call me Mr. President!”
“Uhh, no I shouldn’t. I never have and I’m not about to start now. Let’s see, things are really busy here today. Everyone who is important is going to Inauguration, but then again, you’re not important, so there you go.
“Virtually all of the transportation has been tied up and the helicopter is being held in case President Biden might need it on short notice or in case of an emergency. But we have a serviceable 1976 Ford wagon to haul you to Andrews.
“And at Andrews the 747 is out of service today, but we have a nice C-54 with jump seats to transport you, your Ho and crime family to Atlanta. It will be 1220 hours when you reach Atlanta and at that time you will no longer be eligible for government transport. So, your transportation from Atlanta to Florida will be up to you. I have made certain there will be a Greyhound schedule on board the aircraft for you. Please leave it behind when you deplane.
“I would wish you good luck, but that would be a lie.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.