Nov. 4 blues
Editor: I’d like to share with my Trump loving friends and neighbors of my first hand experience with the shock and dismay of having my Presidential candidate lose in 2016. I had admired the Clinton’s for years, and I was doubtless that Hillary was going to be our next President.
There was no way that a reality TV star could beat her and become President!
I was floored on election night, I moped around for weeks! I was irritable and I was absolutely a sore loser! I’m here to tell my Trump loving friends, that there is life after the end days of a revered politician. I can also say that over the past few years, I’ve grown to understand why so many people didn’t love the Clintons like I did. I now understand that they had seen there day in Washington come and go! It was time to move on!
Well, now I believe you will learn soon, that most Americans have grown weary of the Trump train. I believe that Americans are preparing to send a clear message on November 3rd.
Sure, I could be wrong again, and if I am, there will be no complaining, and no bellyaching ! So my advice to you is, “ Find a place to bury your Trump hats and flags!” We will pretend like we didn’t have to spend the last four years watching you play Trump dress up !
P.S. I ordered a new flag pole.
Bill Thomas
Lake Havasu City
