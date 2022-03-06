Editor: I I’m writing in response to Mr. Schweitzer’s letter to the editor, the letter claiming President Biden is a racist for choosing an African American woman to the Supreme Court.
Ed states, “Hasn’t a black woman ever accomplished enough on her own, that she doesn’t need a powerful white man helping her? “
Ed, you seem very comfortable having old white men in power, it’s typically worked to your benefit. You do know that only Presidents may select Supreme Court nominees, right? So to answer your question, there have been, and there will always be, extremely accomplished women of color deserving of greatness!
Yet in more cases than not, it’s “ old white men “ keeping them from achieving the top levels of government and industry.
Bill Thomas
Lake Havasu City
