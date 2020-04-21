Editor: I’m writing in response to Albert Bruns letter dated April 21 entitled “Politics and Pandemic.” I first want to thank Mr. Bruns for his service. I’d also like to thank him for giving my fellow American Democrats such perceived power over the entire world. I’m flattered that he thinks the Democratic party engineered this entire epidemic to ruin the Trump regime. I suppose that the Democrats secretly coerced the other 196 countries of the World into conspiring against Trump as well. I personally have learned that when people claim that “everyone is out to get me,“ it’s usually because of one of three reasons. 1. The person is insane and delusional 2. The person is a narcissist 3. Everyone really dislikes the person, and want nothing to do with them.
You said that you were disappointed in your country; I understand disappointment, I’m upset that 30% of my fellow citizens blindly follow their self proclaimed messiah, and seem so bitter and angry, while waving their Chinese-made, American flags. I read a funny meme yesterday that stated: “You were so eager to elect a reality TV star as President, well, congratulations! We are all now on the reality show, ‘Survivor!’”
Bill Thomas
Lake Havasu City
