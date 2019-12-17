Editor: Of course, once again I find Ed’s post ill-conceived and irresponsible. He referred to the Department of Justice, FBI, CIA and the NSC as, “ pencil necked geeks, nerds, backstabbers, traitors, liars and thieves.” Once again Ed sounds like a sniveling teenage boy, instead of a grown man.
These “ traitors” that he spoke of are American patriots, they are the ones on the front line, fighting to keep international crime and global threats at bay. These people are the reason we can sleep at night, knowing that the Russians, nor the Chinese government haven’t taken command of our fragile democracy. Ed and many others have wrapped themselves in the same cloth of the current President, they believe anything he says, and they spread these falsehoods for him. Ed and many others are willing to throw the entire country under the bus for the sake of their newly crowned emperor. Our republic was based upon the very successful Roman Empire, and that mighty republic lasted for hundreds of years, and as many of know, it’s democratic government finally ended when Caesar decided he needed to end “term limits” for the sake of the country. He crowned himself as Emperor, and by that time, he had removed every government official that could stand in his way. Ed suggested Trump drain the swamp to a greater degree. I’m quite sure sitting at the bottom of that swamp, you’ll find Rudy Gulliano, the Trump boys, Vladmir Putin, and a cast of other unsavory deplorables.
Bill Thomas
Lake Havasu City
