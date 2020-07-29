Editor: As I read this morning’s paper, I came across an Onion written to Havasu’s “socialists,” (or at least that’s what the gentleman called anyone who dare complain about his Trump flag.) He referred to himself and other Trump flag-fliers as “Great Americans”. He went on to suggest that anyone who doesn’t like his flag should move to another country. Please allow me to add an additional perspective. For many of us, you don’t appear to be the great American that you claim to be. You appear combative, small minded, racist, misogynistic, and eager to throw our entire American civilization in a trash fire. I don’t mind flags; actually I love flags. What I don’t like is to be enjoying a day of boating, only to be reminded of the political chaos that America is experiencing via boats with flags. You look especially ridiculous when you fly the Trump flag bearing Trump’s face on Rambo’s body, (the one with the machine gun, usually accompanied by curse words). Imagine for a moment if I bought myself a big Hillary flag (I know you can’t stand her). Maybe I’ll superimpose her face on Wonder Woman’s body? I’m afraid you might implode. And, we aren’t leaving America. Actually, the only place we are going will be to the polls on Nov 3! Don’t forget, those with Trump flags need to show up at the polls on the 4th.
Bill Thomas
Lake Havasu City
