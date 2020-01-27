Editor: I’m writing to discuss or possibly vent about the numerous political flags, mostly Trump signs flapping erratically throughout our beautiful city.
I suppose I’m mostly perplexed as to why? What’s the reasoning behind flying these beastly flags? If the intention is to bring the current international political culture and drama into our familiar streets and neighborhoods, than you’ve been successful!
I have lived on my very established, very well manicured, and never before political street for a long time, and I like my neighbors.
We share a common respect for each other, and we take pride in both our homes and our manicured lawns. During my daily walks, I’ve seen the Forever Trump signs creeping up throughout the outlying streets, and then it hit ! Our newest neighbor moved on to our street, and BAM! The largest Trump flag available, was erected in record time. Of course it’s well within his rights to do so. However, why? Is it to rub his Democrat neighbors noses in the fact that Trump is currently the President? I’m okay with that as well. But...… there may very well be a Joe Biden, or a Bernice Sanders or a dozen others at the helm of the country in less than 11 months. Shall I order a vintage Hillary flag for your viewing enjoyment?
Bill Thomas
Lake Havasu City
"What’s the reasoning behind flying these beastly flags? " Bill - let me answer that. The majority of us don't see the flags as beastly. They're merely a sign of support for our president in the upcoming election. This is America! If you want to fly Hillary flags go for it. Come to think of it, I haven't seen one Democrat flag around town. Which Democrat candidate are "you people" backing? With no flags it seems none are worthy.? Come on over to "The Trump Express". There's plenty of room for all. We roll out of the station every day. Our destination? A greater United States of America lying somewhere just over the next hill.
"Toot. Toot."
The flags do serve one purpose. They let you know exactly who you do not want to deal with, ever, for any reason. We have two of the ugly things on our block - both on new homes (less than a year old) that cost close to half-a-million dollars each.
