Editor: My first marriage was in my very early 20s, right out of college, and there wasn't a great deal of thought put into this matrimony. I was taken by her big personality, and she was full of excitement. It didn't take long for me to realize that, masked behind her big personality, and gorgeous face was a runaway drama queen! My excitement faded quickly, and I spent the next eight years trying plot my escape. I did learn a lot about narcissistic personalities. Let me tell you, narcissists can be engaging, they are wonderful actors, they bate you in, and then they get to work dismantling normalcy, they are a wrecking ball. I've now been married to the love of my life for twenty years, and this time, I chose "kind and calm " over exciting/drama.
Enter Donald Trump, he's my ex wife, with the exception my wife wasn't orange, nor overweight. But the day to day drama is the same. The destruction of relationships, the blaming of others, the constant barrage of negativity is exhausting. Like every narcissist, the conversation has to be about them. Why? Because this is their World, and we just happen to live in it ! So, I'm just praying that it doesn't take eight years to get rid of Trump, like it did my ex wife. Regardless, he won't go away quietly. I suspect, he'll have to be dragged away kicking and screaming, just like my ex wife.
Bill Thomas
Lake Havasu City
Likening the impeached loser to a "drama queen" ex-wife is classic and easily understood. Everything is about him, unless it is something he might have to take actual responsibility for. Good job, Bill.
I'm confused by one of Bill's statements: "Enter Donald Trump, he's my ex wife, with the exception my wife wasn't orange, nor overweight." So Bill was married to Donald Trump at one time? This evidently took place before Trump became overweight and started using tanning cremes? Why didn't Bill go public with this much sooner like back in 2016? The DNC will pay him millions if he does now.
