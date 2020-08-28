Editor: I tried to watch the first night of the Republican Convention but I couldn’t stomach the negativity that Donny Jr. was spewing about half of the American popular ( the Democrats). When did it become “normal” to speak about your fellow Americans like they were viscous monsters seeking to bring down America? Not one time during the Democratic convention did the speakers disparage the Republican voters. Sure, there were some zingers lobbed at Republican politicians, but not our fellow citizens. Vice President Biden reminded us that he will be the president of all Americans. He went on to say that includes the people that don’t like him.
In Trump’s World, if you’re not with him, than you’re against him. With the arrest of Trump’s friend Steve Bannon this past week, we are up to eight of his friends, fixers and cabinet members who have been arrested and convicted. Is that just terrible luck for Trump? Or is it like Grandpappy always said, “Birds of a feather flock together?” Jail birds included.
I heard the words of the president’s sister, the former US judge (you can Google it.) She stated, “He has no principles! He only panders to his base! My God, if you were a religious person you’d want to help people, not this!” We could ask Trump’s religious advisor, Jerry Falwell Jr., about this, but he’s in hot water, so maybe we ought to pray on it ourselves, or at least pull our heads out of the sand long enough to vote this train wreck of an administration out of office.
Bill Thomas
Lake Havasu City
Trump’s campaign manager is a felon.
His deputy campaign manager is a felon.
His national security advisor is a felon.
His foreign policy advisor is a felon.
His personal lawyer is a felon.
His long-time advisor is a felon.
It’s not a campaign, it’s a criminal enterprise.
