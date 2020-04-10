Editor: I held off on discussions of the political nature, because I thought this time could better be served in connecting by our similarities, versus arguing over our differences. That was until I read Mr. Bowen’s letter to the editor dated April 9, entitled “Looking at the Numbers”. Mr. Bowen has taken the President’s bait (that the “Media” is the “Enemy of the People!” and wrote a rambling tirade about the media inflating the numbers of the deaths caused by CV19.
One particular point he raised was. “ If someone is dying of cancer, but they get CV19 and die from that, then the official count is that the person died from CV19!”
Yes, Robert, that is correct. Just like if I get CV19 and then cross the road and get hit by a bus, then I officially died from being hit by a bus. Mr. Bowen states that the media is “upending” this country. I disagree, I say that it’s the media that is saving us from an out of control President that would love nothing more to silence the media, and take the throne as emperor ! and let us not forget that Trump was informed about a massive epidemic in February, yet a few weeks later said “ It was one guy coming in from China, it will magically disappear ! It’s like a miracle ! We’ve got it all under control!"
Let’s not forget the words of a true patriot, Thomas Jefferson (a guy who really had big words) ‘ The only security of all, is in a free press!” and “Our liberty depends on a free press, and that can not be limited, without being lost!"
Bill Thomas
Lake Havasu City
