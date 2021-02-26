Sour grapes
Editor: I’m writing in response to those flying the American flag upside down and then justify it under “I’m under distress” or “Freedom of Speech.” I agree that both of those reasons are justifiable in certain situations. However, no one in their right minds can justify that, because a certain candidate lost his presidency and spewed falsehoods, that you are now in distress and justified in hanging the American flag upside down.
Freedom of speech? You didn’t seem to believe that football players had the freedom to kneel during the National anthem, did you? You hang your flag upside down because you’re full of sour grapes!
Bill Thomas
Lake Havasu City
