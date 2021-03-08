Editor: I’m writing in response to Kandi Finfrock’s letter to the Editor, dated Feb. 16 entitled “Brainwashing.” Yes, Kandi, most of us believe in the concept of brainwashing. Do we think liberals are trying to brainwash Republicans? No! Do we think liberals want to take your Republican children? No, rational folks don’t believe that either! We also don’t believe the sky is falling. You are an alarmist, and you use fear mongering as a tool to spread discord. It’s actually exhausting to have to read your negativity so early each morning. I’m afraid it’s time to take a break from you and my much beloved paper.
Bill Thomas
Lake Havasu City
