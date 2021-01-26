Editor: I slept well last night! Actually the best sleep I’ve had in four years! I didn’t have to go to bed worrying about a visceral Trump tweet, rantings of an angry president, or anything else Trump related. I could actually feel the collective gasp, as the world’s population gasped a sigh of relief!
I noticed in the paper that several of the old regulars penned letters, spewing anger, resentment and projections that the sky was once again falling! Mr. Krueger even posted the following Bible verse: Psalm 144, which thanked the Lord for teaching his hands to war and his fingers to fight! Really, Kurt? That big beautiful Bible full of meaningful versus, and that’s the one you refer to? How about something more useful, like : Love thy neighbor as thyself? As for me, I’m done with the negativity of the previous four years, and I’m moving forward with a happy heart !
Bill Thomas
Lake Havasu City
