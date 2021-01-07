Editor: I’m writing in response to Kandi Finfrock’s latest letter to the editor. I’ll be brief, unlike Ms. Finfrock’s overwhelming need to rattle on an on, devouring the majority of the “letters” page. Kandi asked the question, “why do Democrats think they have the moral authority to tell us to move on and quit whining about the election?” It’s actually rather simple, Ms. Finfrock. We still remember that four years ago, when we questioned the Russian interference in helping Trump win the presidential election, you called us sore losers, snowflakes and libtards. So dear, I hope you don’t find the irony too bitter sweet.
Bill Thomas
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
