Editor: I had to respond to Kurt Krueger’s ill-thought ramblings on today’s schools and the children that attend them. I’m a veteran Arizona school educator, and it’s true that their are many more behavioral obstacles for teachers being able to effectively teach. However, today’s teachers are more prepared, and better educated with the tools for educational success.
Kurt mentioned that education is much like golf. It’s not! Teaching isn’t a game; these are real people, and many of them are suffering with the troubles of homes in chaos! It’s not uncommon for children in Havasu to have parents addicted to drugs and alcohol. Some of these kids have to get themselves and their siblings to school, all by themselves, while having no breakfast nor dinner the night before.
Kurt mentioned that we don’t teach cursive. We do! All of the schools in Havasu teach cursive. Kurt noted that kids can’t tell time on analog clocks.
They can and they do! By the end of third grade most students have mastered the analog clock. Kurt also suggested that we kick problem kids to the street, and let them fend for themselves. This is the part that enrages me! Educators aren’t putting in 60-plus hours a week for the money. We actually care about children, we have a shared empathy for these kids. We see our time and resources as an investment in human lives. These kids have names, faces and each one of them matter! I have stomached Kurt’s posts about women’s rights, the homeless, the evils of Democrats, and now his solution for troubled children is to throw them out on the streets. My suggestion to people like Kurt Krueger is to pray. Sit in silence and pray that you may receive the gift of empathy toward your fellow man/woman!
Bill Thomas
Lake Havasu City
