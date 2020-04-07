There’s a truism circulating the internet that aptly sums up the patchy state of self-isolation orders. It says, “Having some states lock down and some states not lock down is like having a peeing section in a swimming pool.”
As a nation, our pool has many such sections, even within the regions that are supposedly locked down. The problem, of course, is the coronavirus knows no boundaries, whether they be national, state, county or city lines. And until recently, there’s been a hodgepodge of such directives.
I get it. For a long while it was someone else’s problem, whether it be China’s or Italy’s or Washington state’s. Now it’s pretty much everywhere and folks are, largely, coming aboard.
Last week in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp finally decided to toughen up the state’s shelter-in-place guidelines. This came about as governors in Tennessee, Florida and Texas all similarly came to the same conclusion. Their simultaneous conversions came about after President Donald Trump finally conceded publicly that this mess is indeed extremely serious and 100,000 Americans will most likely die. That is, if we’re lucky.
The president gave conservative governors of the South cover and they took it.
Kemp’s reluctance to issue the order was due to the fact that lots of counties in Georgia had largely escaped the virus.
He was trying to balance public health efforts while not hurting people’s livelihoods. It’s a wrenching decision that leaders throughout the country have grappled with.
“Because if you overreach, people are going to rebel on you, basically, and not heed the warnings you’re giving to them,” he said a couple of weeks ago when the virus in Georgia was on low boil.
Back then, in mid-March — which seems like five years ago — Americans were much more divided on the reality of COVID-19. On March 13, the data-crunching website FiveThirtyEight compiled a series of six polls asking how Americans viewed the looming threat of the novel coronavirus. About 65% of Democrats were concerned. Only 37% of Republicans were.
But by the end of last week, that same site noted that Republicans and Democrats were equally washing their hands more frequently — about 95%. And identical portions of each party — 72% — are satisfied with their state and local governments’ responses to the coronavirus. So, it takes a deadly pandemic to bring populations together.
However, getting people, or more specifically, getting individuals to act in a consistent manner is something else altogether. In announcing his order, Kemp said, “If you do not comply, you are violating the law and will be facing stiff penalties.”
However, police have largely arrived at gatherings and simply tried to shoo people away.
Americans are an independent lot and don’t like being told to do something. That’s why “Don’t Tread on Me” stickers are such popular additions to so many vehicles.
Even Dr. Carlos del Rio, the Emory infectious disease expert who’d been trying to coax Kemp to get tough, backed off a bit last week during a conference call. He has also been urging a widespread shutdown, calling it “erase April,” so that health care providers can get a handle on the explosion of cases.
“We’re a very individualistic country,” he said. “If we all do what’s best, we don’t need a national order. We don’t need somebody to tell us what to do.”
Actually, the good doctor forgets that there are a lot of know-nothings waddling about.
I called longtime Georgia state Rep. Alan Powell, who’s about as conservative as they come. He called those not abiding by stay-at-home orders “dumbasses” and “nonbelievers.”
“It’s just a persona of our society,” said Powell, who wore a face mask to a recent legislative session and is now hunkering down in his home by Lake Hartwell in north Georgia with a freezer full of food and a shelf full of liquor.
Tough orders right now make sense, he said. “We do have an obligation to correct behavior that affects other people.”
Bill Torpy is a columnist for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
