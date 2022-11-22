Editor: A recent letter writer described how she told a Jewish lawyer who supported Roe v. Wade that “you will have more blood on your hands than Hitler,” and likening “abortion on demand” to Jews being murdered in Nazi Germany “on demand,” is incredibly ignorant and insensitive.
Roe v. Wade was about women having a choice about what happens to their bodies. The six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust had no choice about what happened to theirs.
