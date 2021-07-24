The first payments of the Biden administration’s expanded child tax credit went out last week — marking what could be the start of a truly radical change. The new system is in place only for the rest of this year, though Democrats are hoping first to extend it as part of their budget proposal, and then to make it permanent.
Their ambition is nothing less than to transform the provision of income support, especially for the poorest families. That’s a worthy goal, to be sure, and one that’s capable of commanding bipartisan support. But the new policy is both administratively demanding and very expensive. It was a mistake to dodge these questions before the six-month experiment began. Good answers are essential if this policy, or something similar, is to be adopted for the longer term.
Radical reform to cut poverty, especially with virtues as striking as this one, is welcome. But its prospects of long-term success would be greater if the proposal also moved the government toward greater simplicity, transparency and administrative efficiency. Sadly, at the moment, this might be too much to ask of U.S. politics.
Biden and his allies were right to propose the experiment. But they should have addressed the questions about costs and administration before embarking on it. The country certainly deserves answers before taking the scheme any further.
— Bloomberg
