Since Joe Biden’s election last month, U.S. car companies have been stepping up one by one to support the limits on tailpipe emissions he has pledged to impose. A new spirit of cooperation between the industry and the government would be good news for the fight against climate change.
But it’s also good news for automakers themselves: What they really need is help building the U.S. market for electric cars and trucks. Biden can also increase demand for EVs by getting the government to purchase them. Today, less than 1% of the federal fleet’s 645,000 vehicles are electric. Substantially boosting that share — by prioritizing EV purchases by the Postal Service, the military and more — would be a big step forward.
Creating incentives for school districts to switch from diesel to electric buses could reduce both carbon emissions and particulate pollution.
— Bloomberg
